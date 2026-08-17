Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face White Sox On Aug. 17

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .276 BA, .374 OBP and .533 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 87 runs. In 555 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 75 runs (15th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Luis Castillo (4-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

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