Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Pirates On May 28

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .224 BA, .314 OBP and .363 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 29 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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