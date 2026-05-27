Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Pirates On May 27

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .224 BA, .314 OBP and .362 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 28 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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