Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Pirates On May 26

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .223 BA, .311 OBP and .363 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 28 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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