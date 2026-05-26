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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Pirates On May 26

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .223 BA, .311 OBP and .363 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 28 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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