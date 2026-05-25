Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Pirates On May 25
Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .228 BA, .316 OBP and .370 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 28 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Astros.
The Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.