Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Pirates On May 25

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .228 BA, .316 OBP and .370 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 28 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Astros.

The Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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