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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Padres On June 29

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .278 BA, .364 OBP and .505 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 20 steals on 25 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

The Padres have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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