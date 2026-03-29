Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Nationals On March 29

Crow-Armstrong had a .247 BA, .287 OBP and .481 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .768 and he scored 91 runs. In 647 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 95 runs (20th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong recorded 35 steals on 43 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

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