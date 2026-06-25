Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Mets On June 25

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .285 BA, .366 OBP and .520 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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