Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Mets On June 24

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .287 BA, .366 OBP and .529 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Sean Manaea (1-2) out for his third start of the season.

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