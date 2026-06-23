Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Mets On June 23

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .286 BA, .363 OBP and .521 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Kodai Senga gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.