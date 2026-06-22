Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Mets On June 22
Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .286 BA, .363 OBP and .521 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Kodai Senga (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.