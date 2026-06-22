Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Mets On June 22

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .286 BA, .363 OBP and .521 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Kodai Senga (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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