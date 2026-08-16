Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Cardinals On Aug. 16

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .277 BA, .375 OBP and .530 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 550 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (17th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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