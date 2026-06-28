FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On June 28

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .279 BA, .360 OBP and .508 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 50 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News