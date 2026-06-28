Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On June 28

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .279 BA, .360 OBP and .508 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 50 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.