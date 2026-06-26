Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Brewers On June 26

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .287 BA, .367 OBP and .521 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Jacob Misiorowski (8-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.

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