Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 23

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .228 BA, .311 OBP and .375 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 27 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Kai-Wei Teng (2-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.