Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 20

Alonso is hitting for a .267 BA, .359 OBP and .498 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .857, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 551 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 82 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (6-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.