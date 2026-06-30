Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On White Sox On June 30

Alonso is hitting for a .248 BA, .339 OBP and .472 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 53 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (2-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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