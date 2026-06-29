Pete Alonso And Orioles Play White Sox On June 29

Alonso is hitting for a .252 BA, .342 OBP and .478 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 53 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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