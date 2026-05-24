Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Tigers On May 24

Alonso is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .448 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 29 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

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