Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On May 23

Alonso is hitting for a .229 BA, .312 OBP and .448 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 29 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). He collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Framber Valdez (2-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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