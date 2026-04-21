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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Royals On April 21

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .198 BA, .317 OBP and .326 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 11 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Kris Bubic (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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