Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Royals On April 21

Alonso is hitting for a .198 BA, .317 OBP and .326 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 11 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Kris Bubic (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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