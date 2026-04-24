Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On April 24

Alonso is hitting for a .213 BA, .327 OBP and .372 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.