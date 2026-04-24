Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On April 24
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .213 BA, .327 OBP and .372 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.
The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.