Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Rays On May 27

Alonso is hitting for a .232 BA, .318 OBP and .435 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 30 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Steven Matz (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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