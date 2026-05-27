Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Rays On May 27
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .232 BA, .318 OBP and .435 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 30 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.
Steven Matz (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.