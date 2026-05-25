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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 25

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .226 BA, .310 OBP and .437 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 29 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

Shane McClanahan (5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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