Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 25

Alonso is hitting for a .226 BA, .310 OBP and .437 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 29 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

Shane McClanahan (5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.