Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 16

Alonso is hitting for a .264 BA, .356 OBP and .487 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 75 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Rays.

The Rays will send Freddy Peralta (5-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.