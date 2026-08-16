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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 16

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Alonso has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .264 BA, .356 OBP and .487 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 75 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Rays.

The Rays will send Freddy Peralta (5-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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