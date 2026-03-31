Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Rangers On March 31
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso had a .272 BA, .347 OBP and .524 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .871, which ranked 10th in MLB, and he scored 87 runs. In 709 plate appearances, he hit 38 home runs (8th in MLB) and drove in 126 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jacob deGrom makes his first start of the season for the Rangers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.