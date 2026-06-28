Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Nationals On June 28

Alonso is hitting for a .252 BA, .343 OBP and .471 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 52 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (6-6) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.