Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Nationals On June 26

Alonso is hitting for a .253 BA, .341 OBP and .474 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 51 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (8th in MLB). In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Angels.

Andrew Alvarez makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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