Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Blue Jays On May 31
Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Alonso has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .232 BA, .315 OBP and .433 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 32 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Miles (2-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.