Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Blue Jays On May 31

Alonso is hitting for a .232 BA, .315 OBP and .433 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 32 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Miles (2-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

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