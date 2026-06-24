Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Angels On June 24

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .334 OBP and .467 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 49 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (8th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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