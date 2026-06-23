Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Angels On June 23

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .335 OBP and .472 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 49 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (0-2) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start of the season.

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