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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Angels On June 22

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Alonso has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .337 OBP and .475 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 48 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Dodgers.

Samuel Aldegheri gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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