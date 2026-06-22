Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Angels On June 22

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .337 OBP and .475 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 48 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Dodgers.

Samuel Aldegheri gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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