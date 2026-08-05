Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Angels On Aug. 5

Alonso is hitting for a .251 BA, .345 OBP and .463 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 68 runs. In 490 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Reid Detmers (3-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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