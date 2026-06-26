Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Yankees On June 26

Tolle is 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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