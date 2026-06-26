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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Yankees On June 26

Payton Tolle will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Tolle has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tolle is 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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