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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 25

Payton Tolle will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Tolle has +120 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tolle is 8-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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