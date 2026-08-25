Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 25

Tolle is 8-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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