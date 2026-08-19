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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 19

Payton Tolle will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tolle has -115 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Tolle is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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