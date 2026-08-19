Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 19

Tolle is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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