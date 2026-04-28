Payton Tolle And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On April 28
Payton Tolle will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Tolle has -152 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Tolle is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.