Payton Tolle And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On April 28

Tolle is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.