Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 19

Skenes is 9-11 with a 3.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, Aug. 11 when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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