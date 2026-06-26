FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Reds On June 26

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has +130 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News