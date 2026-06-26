Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Reds On June 26

Skenes is 6-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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