Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Mets On March 26
Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Skenes has +102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Skenes went 10-10 with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.