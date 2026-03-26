FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Mets On March 26

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Skenes has +102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Skenes went 10-10 with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News