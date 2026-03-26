Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Mets On March 26

Skenes went 10-10 with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Mets averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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