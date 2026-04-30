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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 30

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Skenes has -130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Skenes is 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up only one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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