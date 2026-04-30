Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 30

Skenes is 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up only one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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