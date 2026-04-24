FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Brewers On April 24

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -102 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News