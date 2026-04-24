Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Brewers On April 24

Skenes is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.