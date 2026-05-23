Paul Skenes And Pirates Take On Blue Jays On May 23

Skenes is 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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