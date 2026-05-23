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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Take On Blue Jays On May 23

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Skenes has -122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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