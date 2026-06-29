Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Tigers On June 29

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .289 BA, .351 OBP and .549 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored 31 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Casey Mize (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.