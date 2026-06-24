Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Tigers On June 24

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .293 BA, .353 OBP and .537 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 28 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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