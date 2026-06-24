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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Tigers On June 24

Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .293 BA, .353 OBP and .537 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 28 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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