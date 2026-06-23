Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Tigers On June 23

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .293 BA, .355 OBP and .543 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 27 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (2-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.