Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 27

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .295 BA, .355 OBP and .560 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 31 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.