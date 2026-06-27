Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 27
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .295 BA, .355 OBP and .560 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 31 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Jake Bennett makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.