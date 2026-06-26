Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 26

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .301 BA, .361 OBP and .571 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .933 and he has scored 31 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (3-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.