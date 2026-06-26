FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 26

Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .301 BA, .361 OBP and .571 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .933 and he has scored 31 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (3-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News