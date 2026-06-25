Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 25

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .297 BA, .355 OBP and .568 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .923 and he has scored 30 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Red Sox are sending Connelly Early (6-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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