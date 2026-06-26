Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Rangers On June 26

Corbin is 2-3 with a 4.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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