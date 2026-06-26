Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Rangers On June 26
Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Corbin has -172 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Corbin is 2-3 with a 4.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.